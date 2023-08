Beauty and the Bench

I've have discovered 'Beauty and the Bench' on one of my many explore walks today; here I am in the woods above Pont Wedwst (decent [as in going down] bridge), the bridge (not in pic) is over the Afon Cych which borders the counties of Pembrokeshire & Carmarthen.



The section of woods that I am in are in Carmarthenshire; I could only here three (3) things; the sound of birds, the river flowing and the wind!



The bench is in such a beautiful location to sit & reflect....