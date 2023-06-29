Sign up
Photo 2740
Climb
A 'casual' cyclist on the long hill climb on the edge of my village; this is the hair pin bend and if the guy keeps on he will have another 2 miles uphill climb!!!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2747
photos
63
followers
93
following
752% complete
View this month »
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
Album
365
Tags
