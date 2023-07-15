High & In Dry Dock

One of the dry dock compounds in Milford Haven marina, Pembrokeshire.



The tide has brought invaders, crusaders, would-be kings, sea merchants, admirals, pirates and global energy leaders, up the Cleddau estuary to the safe haven of Milford.



Even William Shakespeare made a comment about the area -



'...how far it is to this same blessed Milford: and by the way tell me how Wales was made so happy as to inherit such a haven...'



William Shakespeare, Cymbeline Act 3, Scene 2 (1611)



Now it is haven for the sailing fraternity and the marina offers may things including docking& berthing facilities, restaurants, waterside events such as the beer festival; and floatel cabins - glamping on the water!



What you see in my pic is the 'nitty gritty' end of the marina!