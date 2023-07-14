Previous
Next
'There are better things in the world than alcohol... by ajisaac
Photo 2769

'There are better things in the world than alcohol...

'There are better things in the world than alcohol but alcohol sort of compensates for them'

Um not sure about this one....? What are your thoughts...?

Whatever you think - a little humour (for that is what is is) can make one's face go merry....
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
They'd been drinking!!?
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise