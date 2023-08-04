Previous
Next
Fresh & Dressed by ajisaac
Photo 2790

Fresh & Dressed

Fresh & Dressed....all manner of locally caught seafood at the harbourside in Cei Newydd (New Quay).
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise