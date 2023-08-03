Previous
Dance by ajisaac
Photo 2789

Dance

Found this nice mosaic artwork in a bus shelter near the harbour front at Cei Newydd (New Quay) in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire) whilst out walking.

Not sure of its relevance/significance but it looked good.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

ajisaac

