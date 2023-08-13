Previous
Well done said the judges! by ajisaac
Photo 2788

Well done said the judges!

'Well done' said the judges to these cheese, leek & potato pasties baked & entered into the savoury category at our village festival.

(You could buy the pasties later for a donation, but someone beat me to it)
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

