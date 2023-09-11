Sign up
Photo 2828
Farmhouse by the river
An old farmhouse with store rooms (to the right) that sits down near the edge of the Teifi Estuary at Gwbert.
Nice view from the upstairs windows towards the sea (the view is behind me and to the right).
I believe the house is undergoing refurbishment but its been taking sometime!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2831
photos
59
followers
87
following
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th September 2023 3:08pm
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
buildings
,
trees
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
roof
,
building
,
reeds
,
shrubs
,
monochrome
,
chimney
,
tiles
,
farmhouse
,
greyscale
