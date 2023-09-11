Previous
Farmhouse by the river by ajisaac
Farmhouse by the river

An old farmhouse with store rooms (to the right) that sits down near the edge of the Teifi Estuary at Gwbert.

Nice view from the upstairs windows towards the sea (the view is behind me and to the right).

I believe the house is undergoing refurbishment but its been taking sometime!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
