Hull by ajisaac
Photo 2829

Hull

A close up of one of the older boats moored along the Teifi River Estuary at Gwbert; plenty of work to be done redecorating the hull.
12th September 2023

ajisaac

ajisaac
Louise & Ken
While that might be troublesome as a watertight boat, that texture and crazing is marvelous! I'd save an image of that to use as an overlay in some photo artwork!
October 14th, 2023  
