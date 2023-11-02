Sign up
Photo 2878
Hauling in the catch
Statue at Milford Haven dedicated to the dedicated fishermen that used to haul their catch into their trawlers by hand.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2879
photos
59
followers
87
following
788% complete
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
2nd November 2023 2:49pm
dark
,
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
legs
,
street
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
art
,
fisherman
,
statue
,
concrete
,
overcast
,
net
,
seascape
,
coastal
