Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2880
Fungal frenzy
The moist and mild weather of this past year have been the perfect conditions for fungal growth on one of the tree stumps in my garden.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2882
photos
59
followers
87
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd November 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
outside
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
group
,
round
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
natural
,
fungi
,
layered
,
fungal
,
grouped
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close