Previous
Next
Fungal frenzy by ajisaac
Photo 2880

Fungal frenzy

The moist and mild weather of this past year have been the perfect conditions for fungal growth on one of the tree stumps in my garden.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise