Previous
Next
Beautiful brickwork by ajisaac
Photo 2881

Beautiful brickwork

I took a trip to the coastal town of Aberystwyth in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire); I haven't been there for sometime so it was interesting to have a wander.

There are some fantastic buildings to view including the old post office dating from 1901, having some beautiful brickwork and stone features.

Known as a University town there has been a settlement at or near the town since the Bronze and Iron Ages.

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely old building. Thank goodness it is still standing !
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise