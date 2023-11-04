Beautiful brickwork

I took a trip to the coastal town of Aberystwyth in Ceredigion (Cardiganshire); I haven't been there for sometime so it was interesting to have a wander.



There are some fantastic buildings to view including the old post office dating from 1901, having some beautiful brickwork and stone features.



Known as a University town there has been a settlement at or near the town since the Bronze and Iron Ages.



