Jump! by ajisaac
Photo 2882

Jump!

From my trip yesterday to Aberystwyth; a wonderful mural (despite the overcast sky) of two people jumping into the sea off the pier by Megan Elinor, Graffiti Artist.



5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
