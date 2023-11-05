Sign up
Photo 2882
Jump!
From my trip yesterday to Aberystwyth; a wonderful mural (despite the overcast sky) of two people jumping into the sea off the pier by Megan Elinor, Graffiti Artist.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2883
photos
59
followers
87
following
789% complete
View this month »
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
4th November 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
window
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
street
,
graffiti
,
color
,
mural
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
jump
,
orange
,
art
,
jumping
,
wall
,
pier
,
colour
,
urban
,
facade
,
arty
,
artywork
