Cardigan Quay Cobwebs by ajisaac
Photo 2879

Cardigan Quay Cobwebs

At last some sun glinting through after so much rain and overcast/dark days; spotted these wonderful 'jewels of nature' down at Cardigan Quay.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Fantastic picture
November 6th, 2023  
