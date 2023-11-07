Previous
C.I. in red by ajisaac
Photo 2884

C.I. in red

You may have noticed from my posts that I love buildings & architecture; old, new & all in those between, all different styles & uses; residential, commercial, industrial, religious etc.

So here is an older building situated in Cardigan, consisting of wooden framing & windows with Corrugated Iron (C.I.) cladding, which has recently been re-painted in a wonderful rich red.

An old but classic look!
ajisaac

Suzanne ace
I love the red. Interesting pov. I love buildings as as well so I enjoy your shots.
November 8th, 2023  
