Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2884
C.I. in red
You may have noticed from my posts that I love buildings & architecture; old, new & all in those between, all different styles & uses; residential, commercial, industrial, religious etc.
So here is an older building situated in Cardigan, consisting of wooden framing & windows with Corrugated Iron (C.I.) cladding, which has recently been re-painted in a wonderful rich red.
An old but classic look!
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2885
photos
59
followers
87
following
790% complete
View this month »
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
6th November 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
window
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
metal
,
tin
,
building
,
texture
,
colour
,
grain
,
facade
,
metallic
,
pov
,
timber
,
corrugated
,
gable
Suzanne
ace
I love the red. Interesting pov. I love buildings as as well so I enjoy your shots.
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close