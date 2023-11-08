Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Flyby
'Flyby' on a back alley wall off the main street in Cardigan,; not spotted these lovely birds before now but I like the contrast against the old & rustic brickwork.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2885
photos
59
followers
87
following
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
blue
,
birds
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
bird
,
fun
,
paint
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
bricks
,
head
,
landscape
,
three
,
art
,
brick
,
wall
,
flying
,
wings
,
texture
,
colour
,
heads
,
wing
,
rustic
,
brickwork
,
walling
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2023
