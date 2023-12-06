Previous
Stroll by ajisaac
Photo 2910

Stroll

On the streets of Cardigan Town strolling.....
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Is that the ghost of Christmas present??
December 21st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I really like this. It has a film aesthetic.
December 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great effect
December 21st, 2023  
