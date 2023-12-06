Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2910
Stroll
On the streets of Cardigan Town strolling.....
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2917
photos
58
followers
87
following
799% complete
View this month »
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
window
,
door
,
feet
,
car
,
outside
,
legs
,
street
,
cars
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
walking
,
pavement
,
metal
,
building
,
urban
,
movement
,
railings
,
metallic
,
strolling
,
icm
JackieR
ace
Is that the ghost of Christmas present??
December 21st, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I really like this. It has a film aesthetic.
December 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great effect
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close