Cilgerran Calendar April 24 by ajisaac
Photo 2909

Cilgerran Calendar April 24

Wowser!

One of my photographs has been chosen to adorn the Cilgerran Ysgol (School) Calendar 2024; it is of the Crazy Cilgerran Caterpillar and you can see it displayed in the bi-lingual calendar for Ebrill/April 2024.

(Cilgerran is the next village over from where I live; we do not have a local school here).

The calendar's are on sale in Cilgerran village, and all proceeds raised go to support the village school!

For those of you who have followed me you may recognise the image; it is one that I posted on 8th August this year here on 365!

What do you think?
thedarkroom ace
hot damn! congrats
December 7th, 2023  
