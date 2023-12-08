Previous
Next
Falling by ajisaac
Photo 2910

Falling

Only available between (approx.) November and February it is always lovely to see the small waterfall along one of the roads out of where I live.

(The downside is that everywhere is rather wet)
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise