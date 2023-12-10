Previous
Dark Alley Blues by ajisaac
Dark Alley Blues; a small side street of the main throughfare in Cardigan Town, the buildings are quite old and attractive.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
