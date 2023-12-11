Sign up
Photo 2913
Passing
You may think this was taken late evening/night time but no; it was 11.34am although it was quite overcast it wasn't dark!
So I played around with the contrast, light controls and came up with a minimal shot as above.
Its of two aircraft passing each other by if you haven't twigged yet! Hope you like it!
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
black
,
white
,
two
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
smoke
,
trail
,
aircraft
,
plane
,
airplane
,
trails
,
planes
,
pov
,
minimalism
,
pass
,
passing
,
trailing
,
minimal
haskar
ace
Cool tracks
December 20th, 2023
