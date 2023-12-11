Previous
Passing by ajisaac
Photo 2913

Passing

You may think this was taken late evening/night time but no; it was 11.34am although it was quite overcast it wasn't dark!

So I played around with the contrast, light controls and came up with a minimal shot as above.

Its of two aircraft passing each other by if you haven't twigged yet! Hope you like it!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
haskar ace
Cool tracks
December 20th, 2023  
