Trailing by ajisaac
Photo 2914

Trailing

Taken yesterday but in a different location to my post yesterday another sky shot with trails against the roof of the St. Pedrog's church in Ferwig, a village near Cardigan, Ceredigion.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

