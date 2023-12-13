Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2915
Eco-bot
I like this 'little creation' I've called 'Eco-Bot' outside the Eco Shop in Cardigan Town; it shows with a bit of thought & inspiration you can make fun things out of waste materials.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2915
photos
58
followers
87
following
798% complete
View this month »
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
13th December 2023 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
green
,
window
,
plastic
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
recycle
,
glass
,
fun
,
shop
,
wooden
,
view
,
recycling
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
waste
,
statue
,
metal
,
brick
,
building
,
tarmac
,
sculpture
,
sooc
,
colour
,
robot
,
urban
,
eco
,
reuse
,
metallic
,
arty
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close