Dark Noon Day by ajisaac
Photo 2923

Dark Noon Day

A very blustery & dark noon day walk which was very invigorating; very non busy just a couple of dog walkers out; peace.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Úna
Lovely atmospheric capture
December 23rd, 2023  
