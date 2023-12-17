Previous
Like A Mill Pond by ajisaac
Photo 2924

Like A Mill Pond

'Like A Mill Pond' was the Afon Teifi at one of the mooring launches along the coastal path at St Dogmaels.

Like a Mill Pond but not a mill pond, the river at this point is tidal but it looked very very still.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

