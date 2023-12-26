Previous
Fetch & Return by ajisaac
Photo 2932

Fetch & Return

Boxing Day walk along one of the local beaches; not many bodies about as it was very dark, damp & windy; except this pooch (and its owner out of shot) carrying out the 'fetch and return'....
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
