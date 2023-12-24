Sign up
Photo 2931
Big Blue Bauble
A lovely big blue bauble hanging up in a neighbours tree (along with other delightful colours) brightening up the otherwise 'blue-ish' dank & cold month!
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
christmas
,
blue
,
outside
,
color
,
twig
,
lines
,
view
,
outdoors
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
shiny
,
sparkling
,
texture
,
colour
,
bauble
Suzanne
ace
I like the pov
January 15th, 2024
