Big Blue Bauble by ajisaac
Photo 2931

Big Blue Bauble

A lovely big blue bauble hanging up in a neighbours tree (along with other delightful colours) brightening up the otherwise 'blue-ish' dank & cold month!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the pov
January 15th, 2024  
