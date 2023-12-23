Previous
Next
Life is a lemon.... by ajisaac
Photo 2930

Life is a lemon....

Yes a lemon... I couldn't believe it either as I spotted the rounded yellow fruit on one of my walks.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise