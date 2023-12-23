Sign up
Photo 2930
Life is a lemon....
Yes a lemon... I couldn't believe it either as I spotted the rounded yellow fruit on one of my walks.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2931
photos
58
followers
86
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
23rd December 2023 11:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
yellow
,
fruit
,
outside
,
street
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
surprise
,
close-up
,
lemon
,
wall
,
round
,
skin
,
texture
,
colour
,
stalk
,
waxy
,
rounded
