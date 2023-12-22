Previous
RNLI Incoming by ajisaac
RNLI Incoming

One of our local RNLI crews coming into shore after their rescue exercise out in the choppy waters of Cardigan Bay.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Raymond Brettschneider ace
Nice action photo
January 2nd, 2024  
