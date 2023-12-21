Seriously

Weather is really pants today; so had to result to a bit of rubbish for todays snap.



You cannot be serious (in the words of John McEnroe) but I am.



The tub of McLellan's 'Seriously' Cheesy spread was going in the recycling so I gave it my best shot before its disappearance.

What do you think?



Did you know that....?

McLelland was founded in 1850, McLelland is the 1st cheese producer in Scotland and one of the largest producer of cheddar cheese in the UK.



Located in South West Scotland, McLelland cheese factory has been producing a large range of distinctive and delicious cheddar for more than 150 years.



