Marram

species.

Species information

Category

Grasses, sedges and rushes

Statistics

Height: up to 1m

Conservation status

Common.

When to see

January to December

About

The dense, grey-green tufts of Marram grass are a familiar feature of our coastal sand dunes, its spiky leaves featuring in many games during long summer picnics at the beach. But Marram grass is not just a convenient child's sword or hiding place, it plays a vital role in stabilising the dunes, its fibrous, matted roots binding the sand down, which helps to encourage the colonisation of other plants. Well-adapted to a harsh life at the coast, its glossy, rolled-up leaves protect it from drying out.; it flowers in July and August.



Did you know?

Marram grass was once harvested and weaved into mats for barn roofs, nets for fishing and even shoes. Traditionally, each family had its own sand dune, but the whole village would often be involved in collecting the grass. Today, the importance of Marram Grass in stabilising these fragile habitats has curbed its harvesting.