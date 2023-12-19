Sign up
Previous
Photo 2926
Mooring
The Afon Teifi at the slipway in St Dogmaels, as its tidal it explains why the boat is keeling.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
reflection
,
blackandwhite
,
water
,
boats
,
trees
,
view
,
river
,
landscape
,
boat
,
monochrome
,
overcast
,
riverbank
,
dinghy
,
mooring
,
slipway
,
moored
