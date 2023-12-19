Previous
Mooring by ajisaac
Photo 2926

Mooring

The Afon Teifi at the slipway in St Dogmaels, as its tidal it explains why the boat is keeling.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise