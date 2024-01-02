Previous
One for the vine by ajisaac
Photo 2939

One for the vine

This tree caught my eyesight whilst out treading the decks; I like the silhouette of what is probably very thick ivy vine twisting its way around the tree.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
