Sonic Sounds by ajisaac
Photo 2940

Sonic Sounds

Some 'Sonic Sounds' going down locally... I've no idea of the bands/acts playing although a couple (excuse the pun) sound interesting; 'Wibli Wobli' and 'My friend Andy'!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
