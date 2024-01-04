Previous
Awaiting the restart by ajisaac
Awaiting the restart

I 'discovered' this oldish Citroen in garaging on one of my walks 'awaiting the restart'...

I sometimes wonder why cars get left to decay this way...I'm sure there are lots of reasons why!
ajisaac

