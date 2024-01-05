Previous
Next
Driftwood by ajisaac
Photo 2940

Driftwood

Out on a beach walk and found this interesting piece of driftwood with a message on it which reads something like 'In loving memory _ murphy & all the fun _ _ _'

Who is 'murphy'? Perhaps a dog who used to collect this piece of wood...?
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise