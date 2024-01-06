Previous
Looking In by ajisaac
Photo 2941

Looking In

Snapped this contrast on the streets of Cardigan; I also isolated the colour of the jumper & hat from the background of the shops windows as it was so bright....
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...


Photo Details

