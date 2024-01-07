Previous
Little houses all in a row by ajisaac
Photo 2943

Little houses all in a row

Some 'abstract' pottery work at St Dogmael's Pottery in the window; interesting 'little houses all in a row'.

Not the usual stuff!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
