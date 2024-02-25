Previous
Princess Nest by ajisaac
Princess Nest

Princess Nest, nicknamed ‘Helen of Wales’, was renowned for her beauty; like Helen of Troy, her good looks led to her abduction and civil war.

A willow statue of her lies in the grounds of Cilgerran Castle; a castle where she lived with her children around 1109AD.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
