Bridge Out by ajisaac
Photo 2989

Bridge Out

The bridge was 'out' at Bosherton lakes so this guy decided he would walk along the handrail of the bridge.

Fortunately for him the handrails were strong enough to get him to the other side else he would have got extremely wet (& cold too).
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
