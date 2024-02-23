Previous
Next
Chapel Window by ajisaac
Photo 2991

Chapel Window

Looking into an old chapel that is now abandoned in North Pembrokeshire.

The chapel is situated in the middle of fields (although there is a small track that goes there) slowing deteriorating as the elements take hold....
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise