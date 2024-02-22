Previous
Cat-like royal mail box by ajisaac
Cat-like royal mail box

I found this very interesting Royal Mail Postal Box; it was house in its own small independent 'house' complete with cat (lion-like) faces.

My snap shows just one side; the back and the other side had similiar faces too.

I'm not sure the significance of this, if there is any, but it certainly catches your eye!
ajisaac

Judith Johnson ace
Very eye-catching for sure
March 5th, 2024  
