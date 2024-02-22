Sign up
Photo 2989
Cat-like royal mail box
I found this very interesting Royal Mail Postal Box; it was house in its own small independent 'house' complete with cat (lion-like) faces.
My snap shows just one side; the back and the other side had similiar faces too.
I'm not sure the significance of this, if there is any, but it certainly catches your eye!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
white
,
red
,
face
,
outside
,
cat
,
view
,
outdoors
,
roof
,
mail
,
tiles
,
interesting
,
unusual
,
letterbox
,
postal
,
render
,
post-box
,
royal-mail
Judith Johnson
ace
Very eye-catching for sure
March 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
