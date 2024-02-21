Sign up
State of the Art
I have just start redecorating my upstairs water closet; stripping the current (old) wallpaper off and preparing to redec.
I thought this little contrast against the artwork and the wall was quite interesting.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
21st February 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
red
,
yellow
,
blue
,
canvas
,
paint
,
colours
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
art
,
painting
,
wall
,
wallpaper
,
square
,
artwork
,
patterns
,
colour
,
decorating
,
inside
,
indoors
,
minimalism
,
arty
,
mixed
,
swirling
,
redecorating
,
coloured.
Leave a Comment
