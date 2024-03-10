Previous
The Pulpit by ajisaac
The Pulpit

An atmospheric shot of the old pulpit in an abandoned church in Norther Pembrokeshire.

(Part of my abandoned chapels series which is ongoing)
ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
