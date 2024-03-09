Previous
The Loneliness of the Local Litter Picker by ajisaac
The Loneliness of the Local Litter Picker

About the only other one around at Manorbier beach, here is the snap of a dedicated local lady litter picker.

I was actually viewing from up on the coastal path & looking down on the deserted (except for this lady) beach.
