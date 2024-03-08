Previous
Cranogwen by ajisaac
Every year on 8 March, the UK mark International Women's Day with various events: celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and raising awareness of the barriers and discrimination they still face around the world.

For my (limited) contribution here is (another) shot of the recently installed statue of Cranogwen, the (Welsh) bardic name of Sarah Jane Rees (1839-1916).

Sarah was a sea-captain’s daughter, who followed various careers, as a sailor, teacher, poet, lecturer, journal editor, preacher and temperance movement leader.

For more information on here life please see the following link below -

https://www.southwales.ac.uk/news/news-for-2023/cranogwen-statue-unveiled-for-pioneering-welsh-sailor-poet-and-gender-equality-campaigner/
ajisaac

Suzanne ace
Great pov.
March 12th, 2024  
