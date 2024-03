One last surf

It's been raining again today.....



So I decided to have a play with a image I took at one of the local beaches where we often have some surfers a few weeks back when it was quite a dark day.



Here is my result - 'One last surf'.



The main image of the beach, island, clouds and surfer etc. are all as seen by myself (although I darkened the background slightly) then I added the lightning as the composite element to give the shot a sense of the dramatic/atmospheric.



What do you think?