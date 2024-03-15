Previous
Victoria Regina Rusting by ajisaac
Another old letter box snap, this time of a Queen Victoria box, so must be at least 120 years old, still in use; resting regally (just?) near the Quay at Lower Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
