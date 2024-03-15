Sign up
Photo 3012
Victoria Regina Rusting
Another old letter box snap, this time of a Queen Victoria box, so must be at least 120 years old, still in use; resting regally (just?) near the Quay at Lower Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
white
,
red
,
window
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
wall
,
texture
,
colour
,
retro
,
facade
,
victorian
,
letterbox
,
rusting
,
render
,
post-box
,
phone-box
