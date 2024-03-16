Previous
Next
Nautical Knocker by ajisaac
Photo 3013

Nautical Knocker

I love this 'nautical knocker' from yesterday's trip to Fishguard.

Found this on the access road to The Quay; maybe once owned by an 'old sea dog' (?)
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise