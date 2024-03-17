Sign up
Photo 3014
Fading Glory
Another snap from one of the coastal villages in Ceredigion; the 'fading glory' of the local chapel.
I believe this one may still be in use but infrequently; however, I would imagine due to a dwindling & aged congregation the chapel needs a lot of tlc.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3015
photos
59
followers
85
following
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
old
,
stone
,
doorway
,
windows
,
christianity
,
architecture
,
history
,
building
,
religious
,
chapel
,
monochrome
,
arch
,
religion
,
circular
,
facade
,
pillar
,
archway
