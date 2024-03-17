Previous
Fading Glory by ajisaac
Photo 3014

Fading Glory

Another snap from one of the coastal villages in Ceredigion; the 'fading glory' of the local chapel.

I believe this one may still be in use but infrequently; however, I would imagine due to a dwindling & aged congregation the chapel needs a lot of tlc.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
